NASA's Curiosity Sends 'Most Clearly Visible Images' Of Clouds Above Mars

Clouds moving in the martian sky have been observed previously by Curiosity and other missions on the surface of Mars, including NASA's Phoenix Mars Lander in the martian arctic nine years ago.

WASHINGTON: NASA's Mars Curiosity rover has captured its most clearly visible images of wispy, early-season clouds on the red planet which resemble the Earth's ice-crystal cirrus clouds.Clouds moving in the martian sky have been observed previously by Curiosity and other missions on the surface of Mars, including NASA's Phoenix Mars Lander in the martian arctic nine years ago.

The clouds in the new images are the most clearly visible so far from Curiosity, which landed five years ago this month about five degrees south of Mars' equator, NASA said.Researchers used Curiosity's Navigation Camera (Navcam) to take two sets of eight images of the sky on an early martian morning last month.