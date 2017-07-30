The Interview of ISSOS

BIOGRAPHY
Issos is a South American metal band from São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro – Brazil. The band was formed in 2013. The meaning of the name Issos is the representation of the phonetic spelling of an ancient Greek word "ἴσος" which refers to the words equal, identical or equivalent. This contrasts with the current situation of our society in the context of global socioeconomic, disequilibrium and other global conditions.
The band uses the differentiated feelings of each musician and all our their diversified influences. This complements our musical originality as well as the elements of the band. We address social themes such as the question of diversified psyches of human beings that create different desires amid the cultural diversity of societies. Thus, people creates different ways of living and naturally causing annoyance to the confrontation of human relations
Issos sings about diverse subjects such as the personal conflicts of the human relation, the dehumanization, social critics, and the obliteration of the contemporary society. In this way, human nature creates ephemeral illusions of reality in our history and some of these topics we have in our lyrics.
The band’s first record was made in 2014 with the demo song "Here We Go". It was recorded at the studio Casarão Multimidia, in the city of Teresópolis under the production of Vinicius Fernandes. In the last few years the band has gone through various members until the current formation.
Nowadays the band is in constant musical evolution, without barriers to creation, thus expanding our creative influences in the new compositions, without being attached or indebted to labels. The more technical side of the band is also constantly being amplified, without leaving aside the naturalness always present in the compositions.
1. You have good and interesting biography at your Facebook page which tells quite a lot about you, is there anything you'd like to add?
No, actually what I can add is that we have already released the songs of our EP The Leader of US and we worked hard for that! Our Music video can be checked on YouTube or on the official website www.issosband.tk We hope the headbanger community will listen our work and give us they feedback.Our story continues and new things are coming but we need support from the metal community.
2. On July 9th 2017 you launched your music video for 'The Leader of Us' which I liked a lot. Would you like to tell something about this music video?
Oh, thanks. This Music Video depicts real-life scenes in an unfortunate area in our daily lives. It is based on the places we live in our city. It's not a beautiful city in fact. And all these scenes are repeated in every part of the country here in Brazil. We begin by exposing our truth and not opposing our roots. It was our first video record and we couldn't deny. We are authentic people, we are real people. This Music Video represents the voices of the poor community and the metal brings the sound of indignation.
REAL-LIFE SCENE OF AN UNFORTUNATE AREA IN OUR DAILY LIFE.
---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ----
Follow Issos:
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/issosband/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/issosband
WEBPAGE: https://www.issosband.tk
Lyrics:
How can I stay safe in this world?
Discord divides us
What's going on?
I don't want to live this way!
I can't stand anymore give me a break!
Human instinct killing and exploiting
Can't you see? We're all manipulated
I don't want to be part of this shit
Where lives are stolen by the greediness
Chorus:
The leader of us
Could make this a better world
Leading us
To share our wealth
The leader of us
Could make this a better world
Teaching us
Benevolence for progression
There's no apology
For the hungry in Africa
Developed countries
Just spending resources
How can I stay safe in this world?
Discord divided us
What's going on?
I don't want to live this way!
I can't stand anymore give me a break!
Chorus:
The leader of us
Could make this a better world
Leading us
To share our wealth
The leader of us
Could make this a better world
Teaching us
Benevolence for progression
Progression (4x)
Social inequalities in least developed countries
Undernourishment is on the rise
Low life expectancy
Crimes against humanity deliberately committed you see (2x)
---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ----
Copyright Issos 2017
Video - Directed by Head & Vínicius Fernandes.
Produced by O Salto Produções: https://www.facebook.com/viniciusfernandespav/
Audio - Mixed and Mastered by Vínicius Fernandes.
Starring: Real scenes of dialy life in that town.
3. Is there other band or solo career projects you have been working with in the past, present or future?
Well, I'm the lead vocal, Head, by the way.. i'm speaking for the band. I had many project in the past as Saburra Lingual and Dozero. They were punk rock/hardcore bands. But now they don't exist anymore, it happened a long time ago. My first band was in 2002. The bass player Solony has 2 more projects, one about punk rock called Desvio de Conduta (DDC) this band has 20 years and another is about reggae Nativa Semente. He loves music. The rhythm guitar Kyo had in the past one project about metalcore. Gafanhanto born and raise in this project. Pato the lead guitar just played with friends for hobby in the past.
4. What do you think about live shows, are they important to you and where could people see you performing live?
Yeah. We love live concert.. Some days ago I and Pato was in Lamb of God's concert in Rio de Janeiro at Circo Voador and it was terrific. Live shows are powerful and fascinating! Because is live! It's the true expression! I think that it's the really impact of a band.
We have a concert on August 18 at 23 at Heavy Duty Beer Club in Rio de Janeiro - Brazil
5. What do you think about publishing physical CD's besides the digital downloads, and which do you prefer yourself, a physical release or something else?
Hmm.. I think cool publishing a physical cd's besides. I love the Vinyl's sound.. it has a especial sound. The art found in the physical material is amazing such the album cover, liner notes on the sleeves of cd's.. everything is create with much respect about the artistic concept. Even the smell is good. Digital media is cool because everyone can take it. But the best is take the physical media in our hands.
6. Is there any future plans you'd like to talk about, more music videos maybe or something else?
We have this material our EP The leader of Us to spread it.. and nowadays the band is in constant musical evolution, creating new songs, we are expanding our creative influences in the new compositions, without being attached or indebted to labels. The more technical side of the band is also constantly being amplified, without leaving aside the naturalness always present in our compositions. You know?
Issos - Dungeon and Chains (Official Audio)
Lyrics:
See these chains you were left behind
Your execution
In front of your eyes paradigms
With excessive pride
Prejudice, neglect, strengthen this dungeon
Obsolete, whiplash, some things needs to stay in the past
Don't be betrayed
There's peace of mind
If you've been betrayed
There's right ways to restart
Don't ignore the reality
Accept the facts
As they should be
Why so ignorant?
Why so dumb?
Why so ignorant?
Why so dumb?
All these chains are waste of time
Because they are nothing but fucking lies
Sophrosyne is so far
All mankind doesn't matter
Know thyself and thou shall know all
Don't be betrayed
There's peace of mind
If you've been betrayed
There's right ways to restart
Don't ignore the reality
Accept the facts
As they should be
Why so ignorant?
Why so dumb?
Why so ignorant?
Why so dumb?
All these chains are waste of time
Because they are nothing but fucking lies
Sophrosyne is so far
All mankind doesn't matter
Know thyself and thou shall know all
7. Have you planned any cover songs, any idea what would it/they be?
Yeah, we like sometimes to play some cover songs such as Sepultura, Lamb of God, Born Of Osiris, Whitechapel and others..
8. Anything else you'd like to say?
I'm very grateful about this interview.. it was pretty nice to think about this question and express myself to answer. I hope in a close future there will be more interviews with good news about more activities. You can download our songs on our channels. Thanks a lot!! Congratulation for your job! Its a cool initiative!!
Watch our Music Video on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bni0DIxQxHE
Check out Issos' channels:
FANPAGE: www.facebook.com/issosband
SOUNDCLOUD: www.soundcloud.com/issos
TWITTER: www.twitter.com/issosband
WEBPAGE: www.issosband.tk
Lyrics:
They are pretending trying to cheat you.
Making you obey their orders.
Think for yourself is best to do for all of us..
Forget the human race.
even though it seems great.
Don't be silly.
it's like they want you to think.
Making you run fast.
Controlling what you eat.Taking you home to sleep.
But is not a dream.
You're falling down.
You went to the abyss with all.
Liberate yourself from the illusion
Look around, happiness is over here
Chorus:They can't touch it. We are stronger for this. There's no crying.. You'd better take care of yourself. They can't touch it. You need faith for this. I belive. Don't leave me. Time is being taken from you.
After the ashes and the dust.
Nothing remains, nothing is forever.
After the ashes and the dust.Nothing remains like you and me.
Let's do it. and go for far away.
Let's do it. and go for far away.
(Before you fall. Before you fall)
Let's do it. and go for far away.
Let's do it. and go for far away.
(Before you fall. Before you fall)
(I gave my time, I gave my life, time..)
(It will never fool me again.
Time for revenge)
Get out the away.
Get out the away.
Get out the away.
So there were the questions and answers with three interesting songs by Issos. I could believe that Issos will build up their career pretty fast and deservedly so. The songs are good and the people behind them are talented. I really liked the music video and the fact that it shows real life scenes of their area. Musicians have always had great power to bring attention to important things like these folks here are bravely doing.
I was very honored to have this interview and I wan't to wish my best to their career.
Band Members
Head - Lead vocals
Gafanhoto - Drums
Pato - Lead guitar
Kyo - Rhythm guitar & backing vocals
Solony - Bass