Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 829 Seeds: 10662 Comments: 24346 Since: Apr 2010

Sergey Kislyak ends his tenure as Russia's ambassador to the US - Business Insider

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Matti Viikate View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSilicon Alley Insider
Seeded on Sun Jul 23, 2017 9:26 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Washington Sergei Kislyak, a key figure in ongoing U.S. investigations into Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election, ended his tenure on Saturday.

The Russian embassy in Washington said on its Twitter feed that Minister-Counseler and Deputy Chief of Mission Denis V. Gonchar would serve as Charge d'Affaires until Kislyak's successor arrived.

Kislyak, who held the post since 2008, is expected to be replaced by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor