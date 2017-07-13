Kesha - Woman (Official Video) ft. The Dap-Kings Horns

It's really nice to see Kesha publishing new music videos. There was a period between that was very quiet.

New music from Kesha! Get "Woman" off her upcoming album 'Rainbow' on iTunes: http://smarturl.it/iWoman?IQid=yt

Stream on Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/apWoman?IQid=yt

Spotify: http://smarturl.it/sWoman?IQid=yt

Amazon Music: http://smarturl.it/azWoman?IQid=yt

Google Play: http://smarturl.it/gpWoman?IQid=yt

Pre-order "Rainbow" to get "Woman" and "Praying" instantly!

iTunes: http://smarturl.it/iKRainbow?IQid=yt

Amazon Music: http://smarturl.it/azKRainbow?IQid=yt

Google Play: http://smarturl.it/gpKRainbow?IQid=yt

Pre-Save on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/spKRainbow?IQid=yt

Follow Kesha:

https://www.facebook.com/kesha/

https://twitter.com/KeshaRose

https://www.instagram.com/iiswhoiis/