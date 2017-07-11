I interviewed Kalle Roine of Funeralglade, their debut EP 'May The Funeral Begin' is out August 18th 2017

Funeralglade @thevisualgrapher

1. How did you came up with the name 'Funeralglade' and does it have some special meaning you'd like to share?

I think the name came about just trying to come up with names that I thought sounded cool or something. I had like a huge list of different band names that we would consider using and I remember being out of ideas and coming up with like very cheesy and awkward names for a while. Then I started like mixing names together from the list and "Funeralglade" was one of the ones that really stood out. I suggested "Funeralglade" in the group chat and everyone was like "that´s it!!!"

Funeralglade

2. Can you tell a little bit about Your 'May The Funeral Begin EP' which is to be released by Inverse Records on August 18th 2017?

Well first of all it´s our first legit release, we´ve only done two demos before this EP. We´ve written so far like 10 complete songs and the EP is like the best 6 out of them all.

We had six days to completely record and pre mix the EP to get an idea how it will sound like and I guess we were all kinda nervous because it was our first time ever recording our music in a real studio.

As a whole the EP is very interesting I think and it has a wide variety of different styles of metal and music in general blended together.

Funeralglade - May The Funeral Begin

3. Where could people see you performing live and what do you think about live shows in general - Are they important to you?

So far we´ve only played local and nearby town shows but after the release of the EP we will start touring other cities in Finland a little bit!

We think playing live is one of the most important aspects of this whole thing if not the most important. And we´ll of course expand our touring when we have the chance play in other countries!

You can find out where we´re gonna play by following us on Facebook and Instagram!

The Interviewee: Kalle Roine - Drums. @thevisualgrapher

4. Your music video of 'Shadow Of Misery' came out July 3th 2017 and it is really nice. Can you tell something about it?

Well actually it came out the 4th of July, haha. I´m not too sure what to tell you about it other than that it´s a pretty personal song for the whole band from struggling with like being depressed or feeling miserable. And of course if you haven´t seen the video or heard the song yet, go check it out!! It´s available on YouTube, Spotify and almost everywhere else!

An official music video "Shadow Of Misery". The track is taken from Funeralglade's upcoming debut EP named "May The Funeral Begin" which is released August 18th 2017 by Inverse Records. Line-up:.

Otto Mäkiniemi - Vocals

Kalle Roine - Drums

Aleksi Nieminen - Lead Guitar

Tony Ewart - Rhythm Guitar

Matias Kartemo - Bass Guitar Links:

https://www.instagram.com/funeralglade

https://soundcloud.com/funeralglade

https://www.facebook.com/funeralglade

https://twitter.com/funeralglade Video produced & filmed by: Aleksis Riehakainen Lighting by: Vilja Eteläkoski Special thanks: Kaarinan Nuorisoteatteri, Turun Klassillisen Lukion opiskelijakunnan hallitus and Juuso Hirvonen Watch on YouTube

5. What kind of future plans do you have for 'Funeralglade' if I may ask, will there be more EP's/albums, new music videos and other things like that?

There will definitely be more releases as in albums or singles alongside with music videos, song play-throughs etcetera coming out! We´re actually already working on new songs for our next release!

6. Is there other band or solo career projects you have been working with in the past, present or future?

Not really, other than our vocalist´s side project which is a "drunk punk" band as they like to call it! We really want to focus 100% on Funeralglade and give this band all we´ve got!

7. Are you planning on any cover songs?

We´ve talked about it a couple of times. Maybe some day!

8. Anything else you'd like to say?

Go check us out on social media, give our single a listen, stay tuned for the EP and know that we are here to stay! May The Funeral Begin.

Links:

https://www.instagram.com/funeralglade

https://soundcloud.com/funeralglade

https://www.facebook.com/funeralglade

https://twitter.com/funeralglade http://spoti.fi/2sAD2qd

Funeralglade is an Melodic Death Metal band from Turku, Finland.

Funeralglade mixes influences from many different genres, such as Melodic Death Metal, Deathcore, Groove Metal and Black Metal

The band consist of five young (from 16 to 18 year old) and passionate musicians and they are:

Otto Mäkiniemi - Vocals.

Aleksi Nieminen - Lead Guitar.

Tony Ewart - Rythm Guitar.

Kalle Roine - Drums. (The interviewee)

Matias Kartemo - Bass Guitar.

I think that this EP is really nice and professionally made, all the songs are good and the vocals and playing of instrument is clearly talented and well practiced. The music video was well made and it gives an good idea of what people can expect from this band.