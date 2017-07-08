INFESTUS: Dresses Of Darkness (Album Review)

Infestus: Dresses of Darkness

So I've been listening to both these English versions of the songs that I linked here and the originals that can be found on bands YouTube. And I picked three to show them below from their YouTube. I must say that right from the start I have enjoyed greatly from these songs and my strong will to listen to these songs only grew stronger in time as I listened these songs more and more on repeat.

It is said that one can find influences from great bands and my personal favorites like Cradle of Filth and Theatres Des Vampires in the Gothic Black Metal music of Infestus - I agree with that statement.

This band has nice style both musically and visually and I can see an successful future for them.

This band is from Acarigua, Venezuela. Band members are: Raul Garcia: Vocals, Felipe Foti: Guitar, Hector Perez: Guitar, Antonio Madermir: Bass and Carlos Azuaje: Drums.

Infestus

Infestus - Lobizon Watch on YouTube

Reina de Sangre Watch on YouTube

Infestus La Sombra del Vampiro Watch on YouTube

Useful links:

Infestus Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/infestusvampire/

Infestus Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/infestusofficial

Infestus YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/vampairemetal

Club Inferno: http://mykingdommusic.net/club-inferno/

Club Inferno: https://clubinferno.tumblr.com/