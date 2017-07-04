The Interview of Robert

Godhead Machinery - Ouroboros

1. How did you came up with the name 'Godhead Machinery' and does it have some special meaning you'd like to share?

The name Godhead Machinery can be explained as a machinery of God that has stained all societies with different kind of religions, greed and cultures during our history. High ranked men has always dictated rules by fears to make their people obey their demands and to stay in line. This machinery is also the reason of most of the ongoing idiocracy that has and still grow like cancer through societies. We humans have really succeeded to create a foolish but still interesting world to live in with all these superstitions, wars and corruption. This is of course bad for humanity, but still a very useful source of inspiration. The name Godhead Machinery therefore summarizes all this misery that religion and wicked leadership has caused our world.

2. Your new album called 'Ouroboros' will be released by Inverse Records on autumn 2017, could you tell a little bit about it?

Yes! Ouroboros will be our debut album and will contain seven tracks. The release date has been set to the 29th of September this year, and will be released under the wings of the Finnish label Inverse Records. The aim with Ouroboros were to create a dynamic album with a lot a variety between technical riffing and atmospheric harmonies. The album were recorded in one of the finest and largest studios in my region, called Milk Studio. I selected them because they first of all are genuine professionals within their branch but still not so familiar with this kind of extreme music. This combination gave us the opportunity to create an more unique sound for our music compared to what many other studios were able to offer in my region.

3. Where could people see you performing live and what do you think about live shows in general - Are they important to you?

We haven't done any live shows yet since I started this band alone before I came in contact with our drummer Somliga for the recording of Ouroboros. I thereafter started to pinpoint great musicians that I would like to work with when the recording of Ouroboros was done. We finally became a complete quartet for this band a couple of month ago. Live shows has therefore not been prioritized for us but we will consider to performance if someone would offer us a gig with the right conditions.

4. I have really enjoyed your album, you have song from it called 'Praise the Flesh' on YouTube which is great. Can you tell something about this interesting song and why did you posted this exact song on YouTube when you did?

Thanks, It is always hard to pick one single song supposed to represent a whole album, especially for a new band like us. The chosen single “Praise the Flesh” is more a atmospheric groovy slow track and doesn't include any technical elements like most of the other songs do. But I think and hope that Praise the Flesh were a good choice for our presentation even if it's one of the more “easy listening” tracks on the album.

5. What kind of future plans do you have for 'Godhead Machinery' if I may ask, will there be more albums, music videos and other things like that?

We are rehearsing the songs from Ouroboros right now so we are ready for any eventual live shows in the future if we decide to do any. Inverse Records also wish to release one more song as a digital single a couple of weeks before the 29th of September, but I don’t know which song to use and if we will include a video clip for it or not yet.

I have besides that already started to compose songs for a new album actually. My plan is to record it during the end of next year.

6. Is there other band or solo career projects you have been working with in the past, present or future?

Yes! I have been playing with a black metal act called Misericordia since late 90s but created Godhead Machinery when Misericordia were put on ice during 2015. I nowadays also play lead guitar in a doom metal band called Warden Clyffe that hopefully will record a second full-length album during this year.

7. The album cover picture looks quite nice, the symbol is also well made. would you like to tell a little bit about them.

I wanted to create a representing figure for religions in general if we begin to talk about the cover art of Ouroboros. We humans have always had a bad habit to obey everything that we cannot explain as an easy way out to find a meaning of our life and existence. We often tend to fill our gaps of knowledge with wishes and dreams of something greater than ourselves as soon as we think that we have found a gestalt of truth to follow. The main gestalt figure on the artwork I made is therefore a represents all these existing prophets and godlike beings that mankind all too often submit to.

The Ouroboros symbol and logo has been visualized by Viktor Eklund who is a great university art class student. The snake who eat his own tail is called Ouroboros and symbolize an infinity loop that re-creates itself all the time. The cogs inside our icon summarizes the machinery of god that we spoke of earlier in this never ending loop of madness.

8. Anything else you'd like to say?

Enter the mode of sources criticism and pick up your nearest holy book to reveal their hoax. That is the greatest way to expose the fraud and machinery behind all faiths if you have any doubts in your own, nearest or families chosen belief. This is applicable on all belief systems.

I’m honored if you have listen or read this far in this interview and please feel free to support and join our forces on Facebook and the rest of our channels:

E-mail: info@godheadmachinery.com

Official homepage: www.GodheadMachinery.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GodheadMachinery

Twitter : www. twitter.com/Godhead_Machine

Godhead Machinery: Ouroboros - Album review.

So I've been listening to the whole 'Godhead Machinery - Ouroboros' album of this Swedish Black / Death metal band and I can say that it is really good, my favorite track is the same that was also picked as the first single 'Praise the Flesh' which is an excellent song. Rest of the album keeps the level steady and there are no weak songs at all.

The album has been recorded, mixed and mastered by Magnus Jonsson at MILK studios who is known for his work with bands like Hate Script and Von Panzer.

I enjoyed the atmosphere that exist in the song 'Praise the Flesh' from the first listen and I'm sure that the whole album is providing interesting lyrical and musical experience for the current and future fans of Godhead Machinery, which I'm sure, is a ever growing number of people.

It's safe to say that the overall quality of the album is high.

