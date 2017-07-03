Newsvine

Chicken Sandwich Returns to Earth After Balloon Ride to Stratosphere

Article Photo

A World View Enterprises Stratollite balloon carried a KFC chicken sandwich to the stratosphere on June 29, 2017.

Credit: KFC via Twitter (@KFC)

The chicken has landed, a little earlier than planned.

A World View Enterprises stratospheric balloon carrying a KFC chicken sandwich touched down yesterday (June 30), about 17 hours after taking off, World View representatives said.

The flight — the first planned long-duration mission of World View's uncrewed Stratollite vehicle — was scheduled to last four days, but controllers ended it early "due to a small leak in one of the company's innovative new altitude-control balloon systems," World View CEO Jane Poynter said in a statement today (July 1).

