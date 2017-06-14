The Interview of OMRÅDE and Album Review For Nåde

OMRÅDE: Nåde (Album Cover byJeff Grimal )

So here is an album review of Nåde and a short interview of Område.

Starting from the pictures and continuing into the music this is really artistic album altogether, the pictures are like straight from some art gallery and I mean that the best way possible. They are indeed very good.

The music in this album is very versatile in style and I would say that there is something for almost anyone while nobody is likely to get irritated by various styles even though there are so many.

I can imagine that this album can and probably will find a lot more new listeners to Område as it spreads around the world and new people will hear about it.

Below is my favorite track from the album "Styrking Leið" I especially loved the later part of the song when in all heated up and the song gets to the grand finale. It is really marvelous.

If you check the album and the names of the songs you'll find out that there are names of the songs in different language, that gives an really mysterious feeling about the Område.

For those who are interested, and I'm sure that many of us are: Jeff Grimal is the man behind the amazing artwork of latest OMRÅDE album "Nåde".

Taken from OMRÅDE "Nåde" (box edition / digiCD / digital)

Style: Avantgarde Metal Video written, directed and edited by James Jones Morris with Bob Brewer's collaboration

Line Up: Arsenic (Jean-Philippe Ouamer): Drums, Electronics & Keys

Bargnatt XIX (Christophe Denhez): Guitars & Vocals

Special Guest: Bass guitar by Julien ‘Jiu’ Gebenholtz Additional vocal on “The Same For The Worst” by L. Chuck D Additional guitar on “XII” by Bernard-Yves Querel Additional guitar on “Styrking Leið” & “Falaich” by Edgard Chevallier Clarinet on “Hänelle” by Jonathan Maronnier Sax on “XII” & “The Same For The Worst” by Leo Sors

Now we get to the interview part and we're able to learn a little bit more from these polite and active but quite busy guys.

1. How did you came up with the name Omrade and does it have some special meaning you'd like to share?

Bargnatt : Omrade for us is like an evidence, it means area or neighbourhood. We are neighbor and this symbolic is nice to explain our friendship and our passion for the north country.

2. Are there other projects you have been or will be part of in the past, present or future?

Bargnatt : We have different projects in different kind of style.

Arsenic : yeah I am in a metal band and I prepare my solo electro project

3. You have really nice album in Nåde, are you planning on many music videos relating to it?

Bargnatt : Yes we have a first extract of our album Styrking leið. The realisator is James Jones Morris, he did an awesome clip for us. Our label is preparing a second track with a new video. Stay tuned !!!

4. Where could people see Område live, and do you think that live shows in general are important to you?

Bargnatt : At this moment we prefer creating music, and in a second time maybe for our next album we would like to play live. But we would like a great show and a perfect feeling for that.

Arsenic: I don’t know if it can be possible, at that point live shows are not important for me. I think we need at least one more album to convince us (or not);

5. Are you planning on any cover songs?

Bargnatt : sometimes we are talking about but, it s not in the plan at this moment. But it will fun.

Arsenic : not for me because I don’t like very much to play music from other bands; I don’t need it as I can create my own music. But I am not closed to that, we will see.

6. I see you publish music also in physical form and not just digital releases, I like that. Which one do you prefer a physical CD or digital download?

Bargnatt : I prefer physical material, because it s a great step to know very well the universe of an artist. Digital for me is cool only when you travel.

Arsenic : definitely physical material. Digital killed the music; it’s so easy to have so much music in your mp3 that music is totally a consumer product which can be thrown after one or 2 listening. People got this habit with illegal downloads and it’s very disappointing for musician who worked for a year (or more) on an album.

7. Anything else you'd like to say?

Thank you for your itw. You can still support us by ordering our products on our bigartel, the only way to help us to continue the project.

Område

