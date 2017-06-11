Nice new song and video by Mary J. Blige.
Mary J. Blige - Strength Of A Woman
Mary J Blige teams up with the cast of TNT's Claws to celebrate empowered women in the new music video for Mary's new single "Strength of a Woman".
The video showcases the strong, proud women of Claws as they navigate the daily life in a Florida nail salon. The theme of female empowerment is one that threads both the story of Claws and Mary' new album "Strength of a Woman".
Tune in Sunday, June 11, for the premiere of Claws on TNT at 9 p.m. (ET/PT).
Mary’s new album Strength Of A Woman is now available everywhere: https://maryjblige.lnk.to/SOAWYD
