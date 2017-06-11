Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 797 Seeds: 10582 Comments: 23867 Since: Apr 2010

Mary J. Blige - Strength Of A Woman

Current Status: Published (4)
By Matti Viikate
Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:07 PM
Discuss:

Nice new song and video by Mary J. Blige.

Mary J Blige teams up with the cast of TNT's Claws to celebrate empowered women in the new music video for Mary's new single "Strength of a Woman".

The video showcases the strong, proud women of Claws as they navigate the daily life in a Florida nail salon. The theme of female empowerment is one that threads both the story of Claws and Mary' new album "Strength of a Woman".

Tune in Sunday, June 11, for the premiere of Claws on TNT at 9 p.m. (ET/PT).

Mary’s new album Strength Of A Woman is now available everywhere: https://maryjblige.lnk.to/SOAWYD

Follow MJB:
https://www.facebook.com/maryjblige
https://www.instagram.com/therealmaryjblige
https://twitter.com/maryjblige
http://www.maryjblige.com

Follow Claws:
https://www.facebook.com/ClawsTNT/
https://twitter.com/clawstnt

http://vevo.ly/wjAQLW

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor