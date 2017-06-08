Sia - Free Me (starring Zoe Saldana & narrated by Julianne Moore)

Nice peaceful song and video. Among other things ending HIV would be important goal for all of us to work with.

"Free Me" by Sia. Download or stream the song everywhere starting on Friday, June 9th. All proceeds from this song will be donated to #endHIV. Join Sia, Zoe Saldana, and Julianne Moore to help break HIV and end AIDS. Visit http://endhiv.com to learn more about a promising vaccine and donate to the trials. ❤️

Choreographed by Ryan Heffington

http://siamusic.net

http://endhiv.com/