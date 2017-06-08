Nice peaceful song and video. Among other things ending HIV would be important goal for all of us to work with.
Sia - Free Me (starring Zoe Saldana & narrated by Julianne Moore)
Thu Jun 8, 2017 7:37 AM
"Free Me" by Sia. Download or stream the song everywhere starting on Friday, June 9th. All proceeds from this song will be donated to #endHIV. Join Sia, Zoe Saldana, and Julianne Moore to help break HIV and end AIDS. Visit http://endhiv.com to learn more about a promising vaccine and donate to the trials. ❤️
Choreographed by Ryan Heffington