Butterfly Craters on Mars, Mercury, Moon Reveal Similarities and Differences

The moon's Messier crater region contains three separate impact sites, including one with large butterfly wings.

Credit: NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University

Unusual butterfly-shaped craters on Mars, Mercury and the moon may provide insights into the surfaces of the three worlds, and even suggest the presence of a third moonlet that may have once orbited the Red Planet, new research shows.

The research comparing these butterfly features across all three solar system objects is helping to pin down the bodies' similarities and differences, and helping scientists understand conditions on the worlds when material crashed into them and created these insect-like patterns.

Unlike conventional, circular craters, butterfly craters have a central crater that is elongated, more of an oval than a circle, and "wings" of material blown out to the sides of the crater, rather than all around it. [Solar System Facts: A Guide to Things Orbiting Our Sun]