Julia Samoylova - Flame Is Burning (Russia) Eurovision 2017 - Official Video. Int. When I was a kid I hoped so much that people like Julia here would have gotten an real opportunities like she has now.

It's nice to see that even though there are some sick individuals in this world and some things suck bad there are many things that have gotten into better directions and unlike those negative things I firmly believe that in the long run the good things will last while the bad things will be finished permanently.

I sure hope that Julia here gets to be there and wins the whole competition.