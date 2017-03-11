Stargate - Waterfall (Audio) ft. P!nk, Sia. Nice new song.
I'd say that both Sia and Pink have done many wonderful songs by themselves as well.
Stargate - Waterfall (Audio) ft. P!nk, Sia. Nice new song.
I'd say that both Sia and Pink have done many wonderful songs by themselves as well.
Get Stargate ft. P!nk & Sia "Waterfall":
iTunes - http://smarturl.it/WATERFALLi?IQid=yt
Apple Music - http://smarturl.it/WATERFALLa?IQid=yt
Spotify - http://smarturl.it/WATERFALLsp?IQid=yt
Amazon - http://smarturl.it/WATERFALLaz?IQid=yt
Google - http://smarturl.it/WATERFALLg?IQid=yt
Follow Stargate:
http://www.thisisstargate.com/
https://www.facebook.com/2StargateMusic/
https://twitter.com/stargate
https://www.instagram.com/stargatemusic/