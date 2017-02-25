The Interview of Ogarya

Ogarya - Band Photo

I had the pleasure of interviewing an June 2015 Founded extremely friendly and talented Death Metal band called Ogarya from South Picardia, France, Europe. With album this great I see no reason why they wouldn't rapidly find new fans for their music.

I recommend that you visit their Home Page and listen the whole album which you can find from the bottom of their home page. The home page is worth checking otherwise as well as there are pictures and other stuff I for one find interesting. I also included the links for their Bancamp, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

So you get the idea, I'm a fan of theirs and hope there will be ever growing amount of us in the future.

My personal favorite from these two songs I found on YouTube and included here is Ubiquity, but their both great. And like I said you should definaetly check the whole album, there are no weak tracks on it and the album as a whole is truly something.

Ogarya - Ubiquity

And then we get to the interview part of this article, I for one was very satisfied with their long answers with interesting knowledge and positive attitude.

1. You're quite new band, can you tell a little bit about Ogarya in general. Like how did you came up with the name Ogarya and does it have some special meaning you'd like to share?

Med : Ogarya is born in 2015, firstly with Ely on drums, Ryan on bass guitar and myself writing music and playing guitar. It wasn't until spring 2016 the Ogarya was complete with the arrival of Cat and David on vocals. We are based in Picardie, a northern district of France. Concerning the band’s name, we found it kind of randomly with Ely : we wanted it short, catchy, easy to remember and meaningless. We were trying to find names beginning with the letter “O” (cause we like bands name beginning by O as Origin or Obscura, which we are big fans) googling it to check out if those words already existed till we came with Ogarya. Then we created a whole story to go with the name : Ogarya is a solar system composed by seven inhabited planets revolving around a dark sun. Every planet in Ogarya has peculiarities and its own story, based on the cardinal sins. For each of them we imagined specific creatures, landscapes and issues. Listening to the record you follow the destiny of the people living in Ogarya struggling with their condition, their leaders and their gods.

Ogarya - Band Photo

2. is there something you would like to tell about your other music related projects besides Ogarya?

Ryan : Hi, my name’s Ryan and i’m playing bass guitar in Ogarya but I mainly play guitar since long time too. My current side project band has no name yet but we working hard to make some kind of grindcore/death-grind stuff that people can enjoy. On the other hand, I've played in a band call Recreant (Modern deathcore) a few years ago and we released an EP. I'm still playing guitar in Reididtnom (Deathcore/Grindcore) too, even if we doesn't play live anymore. Med : Ely and I also have another project entitled “The Medely Project”. It’s rather intended to remain a studio project. We play all instruments just the two of us and record vocals with a different vocalist on every track. The project is a bit on hold for the moment, us being very busy with Ogarya lately but we plan on getting back to it very soon ! It’s very death-oriented material so far but we feel like experimenting with some electro too. Cat : Hi, my name is Catarina, I’m one of the vocalists and I have another project called Coalition. This project is from the south of Belgium and it’s a mix between thrashy old school (debut 2000’s) and melodic death metal. You should check it out!

3. What are your future plans for Ogarya. Will there be more albums, music videos maybe?

Med : First thing first : we are now putting all our efforts into promoting our first release and go hitting the stage with it ! But indeed we’ve planned on releasing other videos. Nowadays it’s a really effective way to promote your music and to help the band getting more known. If everything works fine a second full-length will follow : I already have plenty of riffs set aside.

4. Where could people see you performing live and are you planning any big tour sooner or later?

Med : At the moment we mostly play in the north of France, fine-tuning the show. Then we’ll consider every offer to travel further to deliver our music. But when it comes to big tours it’s a bit more complicated as the organization would be a nightmare with our professional and family lives. But hey, never say never : who knows if a good opportunity would be compatible with our schedule we could seriously consider it.

5. How do you feel about live tours in general, are they important to you?

Med : Playing live is a cool thing, this is when you really “live” your music and share it with your audience and of course we love playing gigs. But it ain’t the most important to me. What I’m really into is creating music, composing ! This is something I just need to do, I can’t help it this is somehow instinctive for me. That said, you understand why it makes playing live almost secondary to my mind. Also sadly, many metal places are going out of business in France and the lack of audience makes it tougher for unknown bands to book shows. That’s why we are not gonna favour touring but promoting through the internet by now, it really has become the best media for sharing your music like I said previously. Also makes it easier to go across borders : thanks to it our record has been listened to abroad more than in France ! Once your name gets better known you get better offers. We’d rather play few but play intense shows like small fests for instance.

6. I think that it's cool you made physical albums as well, are they being sold in other places besides your web page and where else people can get your stuff in physical or digital form?

Ryan : You can purchase a digital release on our bandcamp page of course. Concerning the physical release, we’re planning to supply local music stores soon and more places in different french cities too but the simplest way to afford our album without extra fees is to come at one of our shows ! David : We’re really glad with the material CD too, I like to hold it in my hands. Also Med did awesome job with the graphics (not trying to make you buy guys but it just looks beautiful). That said it was essential to make our stuff also available under a digital form. Even to get your record reviewed you eventually need to send it digitally. So here it is folks : get UBIQUITY the way you prefer, both available ready for your ears !

Ogarya - Physical Albums

