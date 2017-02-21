Katy Perry - Chained To The Rhythm (Official) ft. Skip Marley. Nice new song & video from Katy Perry.

Official video for “Chained to the Rhythm” directed by Matthew Cullen, produced by Danny Lockwood, Rob Newman, Ben Leiser & Javier Jaminez. Filmed at Six Flags Magic Mountain, California, “The Thrill Capital of the World”, January 2017.

LYRICS:

Are we crazy

Living our lives through a lens

Trapped in our white picket fence

Like ornaments

So comfortable, we’re living in a bubble, bubble

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble

Aren’t you lonely

Up there in utopia

Where nothing will ever be enough

Happily numb

So comfortable, we’re living

in a bubble, bubble

So comfortable, we cannot

see the trouble, trouble

So put your rose-colored glasses on

And party on

Turn it up, it’s your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we’re free

Drink, this one’s on me

We’re all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

Turn it up, it’s your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we’re free

Drink, this one’s on me

We’re all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

Are we tone deaf

Keep sweeping it under the mat

Thought we could do better than that

I hope we can

So comfortable, we’re living in a bubble, bubble

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble

So put your rose-colored glasses on

And party on

Turn it up, it’s your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we’re free

Drink, this one’s on me

We’re all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

Turn it up, it’s your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we’re free

Drink, this one’s on me

We’re all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

It is my desire

Break down the walls to connect, inspire

Up in your high place, liars

Time is ticking for the empire

The truth they feed is feeble

As so many times before

They greed over the people

They stumbling and fumbling

And we about to riot

They woke up, they woke up

the lions

Turn it up, it’s your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we’re free

Drink, this one’s on me

We’re all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

